A H Vishwanath is a seasoned politician: Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that BJP candidate for Hunsur Assembly bypolls A H Vishwanath is a seasoned politian and that's why he is praising opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters, here, he said, Vishwanath had been appreciating CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda to attract voters. "Vishwanath knows it will have adverse affect if he blames Siddaramaiah and me," Deve Gowda said, adding that its a political gimmick.

Vishwanath, who was targeting Siddaramaiah till recently, had said that Siddaramaiah is an able and non-corrupt leader. Similarly, Vishwanath also had praised Deve Gowda.

Deve Gowda also said that anything can happen in the state politics once the bypolls results are out.

Deve Gowda will tour Hunsur Assembly to campaign for JD(S) candidate Somashekar.