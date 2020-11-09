Amendments to APMC, Land Reforms Act boon for farmers: S T Somashekar

District in-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that the state government is committed for the welfare of the farmers and the amendments to Land Reforms and APMC Act are a boon to the farming community.

Addressing party workers at a meeting ahead of Gram Panchayat elections, at Bettadapura, in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, on Sunday, he said, with the amendment to APMC Act, the farmers can sell their goods anywhere they want.

Explaining the Land Reforms Act, Somashekar said, the government will never ask the farmers to sell the fertile land. The barren land will be identified to establish industries. This would help in generating jobs for the youths. He blamed the opposition parties for misleading the farmers about the amendments to the Acts.

He asked the party workers to strengthen the party in the region ahead of gram panchayat elections. The workers have to work with 100% dedication to ensure the party candidates win majority of seats, he said.

BJP district unit president Mangala Somashekar, taluk unit president Prakash Baburao, former minister C H Vijayashankar and others were present.