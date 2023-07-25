Amid heavy rains, water level at Krishnaraja Sagar dam touches 100 feet 

Amid heavy Southwest Monsoon rainfall in Kaveri basin, especially in Kodagu, the water level in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir on Tuesday touched 100 feet as against its capacity of 124.80 feet.

On Tuesday morning, the inflow at KRS touched 48,025 cusec.

Water levels in other dams in Kaveri basin too have increased drastically. On Tuesday morning, the inflow at Harangi touched 19,343 cusec, its outflow was 21,166, and its level touched 2853.05 feet as against its capacity of 2859 feet. The inflow at Hemavathy touched 25,888 cusec and its level increased to 2906.25 as against its capacity of 2922 feet.

With heavy rains in Wayanad, the inflow at Kabini too touched 25,896 cusec and its outflow was 11,250 cusec. Its water level touched 2280.51 feet as against its capacity of 2284 feet.

Last year on the same day, the water level at KRS was 124.80 feet, Kabini was 2283.82 feet, Hemavathy was 2922 feet, Harangi was 2856.38 feet.

On July 21, the water level at KRS remained at 90.42 feet, its water level had increased by over 10 feet in just four days. Similarly, the water level at Kabini stood at 2272.90 feet, Hemavathy at 2896.90 feet and Harangi at 2851.41 feet last Friday.

In July so far, Karnataka has recorded 26 per cent excess Southwest Monsoon rainfall, including 36 per cent excess rainfall in coastal, 56 per cent excess rainfall in north interior Karnataka. Malnad area has recorded 2 per cent excess rainfall but Kodagu has still recorded 8 per cent deficit rainfall, and Hassan 2 per cent deficit rainfall. Also, south interior Karnataka has recorded 5 per cent deficit rainfall including 33 per cent deficit in Mandya district, 20 per cent deficit in Mysuru district, 33 per cent deficit in Chamarajnagar district.

In June, the state recorded 56 per cent deficit rainfall in Southwest Monsoon rainfall including 18 per cent deficit rainfall in south interior Karnataka, 55 per cent deficit rainfall in north interior Karnataka, 74 per cent deficit rainfall in Malnad and 57 per cent deficit rainfall in Coastal area.