Animal adoption, blood camp on Atal birth anniversary

Animal adoption, blood camp mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary fete

Sathishkumar T R
Sathishkumar T R, Mysuru, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 26 2020, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 01:00 ist
BJP workers celebrate the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Mysuru Zoo in Mysuru on Friday.

BJP workers and members of other organisations celebrated birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in various parts of the Mysuru on Friday.

Events like animal adoption and blood donation camp were organised. Jeevadhara Blood Bank adopted a chimpanzee at Mysuru Zoo by paying
Rs 10,000.

The authorities of the blood bank distributed pamphlets to create awareness about blood donation.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka chairman L R Mahadevaswamy said Vajpayee was an animal lover and the day is special. He urged the people to adopt animals.

‘Sushasana Dina’

Members of BJP Backward Classes Morcha celebrated ‘Sushasana Day’. They took up a cleanliness drive at
Balamuri Ganapati temple on Dr Rajkumar Road in Mysuru.BJP workers distributed short-term loans to street vendors at the BJP office.

Mysuru city BJP president T S Srivatsa distributed Rs 10,000 loan to 28 vendors.

In addition, sweaters were distributed to 100 vendors. MLA L Nagendra, BJP leaders M V Ravishankar, Somashekar Raju and Corporator Vedavathi were present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Atal Bihari Vajpayee
birth anniversary
Mysuru
blood donation camp
animal adoption

What's Brewing

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

 