Animal adoption, blood camp mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary fete

BJP workers and members of other organisations celebrated birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in various parts of the Mysuru on Friday.

Events like animal adoption and blood donation camp were organised. Jeevadhara Blood Bank adopted a chimpanzee at Mysuru Zoo by paying

Rs 10,000.

The authorities of the blood bank distributed pamphlets to create awareness about blood donation.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka chairman L R Mahadevaswamy said Vajpayee was an animal lover and the day is special. He urged the people to adopt animals.

‘Sushasana Dina’

Members of BJP Backward Classes Morcha celebrated ‘Sushasana Day’. They took up a cleanliness drive at

Balamuri Ganapati temple on Dr Rajkumar Road in Mysuru.BJP workers distributed short-term loans to street vendors at the BJP office.

Mysuru city BJP president T S Srivatsa distributed Rs 10,000 loan to 28 vendors.

In addition, sweaters were distributed to 100 vendors. MLA L Nagendra, BJP leaders M V Ravishankar, Somashekar Raju and Corporator Vedavathi were present on the occasion.