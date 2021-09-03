Another sexual assault case in Mysuru, suspect arrested

Within a few days after a college girl was gang-raped by a group of men near Chamundi Hill, another case of sexual assault of a girl, a nun, was reported in the city, on Friday.

In a swift action, the city police arrested the suspect within a few hours of the incident. According to the police, the survivor and the suspect were known to each other for a few months and the police suspect personal revenge to be the motive behind the incident.

The incident was reported in a hostel in R S Naidu Nagar. The suspect gained entry into the room when the girl was alone and sexually assaulted her. She sustained multiple injuries as she tried to resist. The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

DCP Pradeep Gunti said a case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered and it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of rape or an attempt to rape. “We are waiting for the victim’s statement and medical report,” the officer said.

Fingerprint experts and the dog squad visited the spot.