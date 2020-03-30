Anxiety grips people in Mandya as COVID-19 cases rise

Anxiety grips people in Mandya, Chamarajanagar as COVID-19 positive cases rise

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:17 ist
Representative image.

Anxiety prevails in Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts after a few more employees of Jubilant Pharma Company in Nanjangud, in Mysuru district, tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 30 people from Chamarajanagar district and twenty from Mandya district, are working for Jubilant Pharma company. Several others residing in Hunsur and HD Kote taluks are also working in the factory.  All the employees have been kept under home quarantine. 

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Chamarajanagar and Mandya district administrations have sought the list of employees from the factory management to keep a track and ensure all quarantine measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mandya
Karnataka
Mysuru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 