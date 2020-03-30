Anxiety grips people in Mandya, Chamarajanagar as COVID-19 positive cases rise

Anxiety prevails in Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts after a few more employees of Jubilant Pharma Company in Nanjangud, in Mysuru district, tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 30 people from Chamarajanagar district and twenty from Mandya district, are working for Jubilant Pharma company. Several others residing in Hunsur and HD Kote taluks are also working in the factory. All the employees have been kept under home quarantine.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Chamarajanagar and Mandya district administrations have sought the list of employees from the factory management to keep a track and ensure all quarantine measures are taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.