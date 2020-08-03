Archaeologist mines memories, treasures Ayodhya excavations of 2013

A retired deputy superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) fondly recalls his experience of excavation in Ayodhya in 2013, as part of a 30-member team.

N C Prakash Nayakanda, who was in the team deputed to excavate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute site on the orders of the Supreme Court, said they started work on March 10, 2013, and submitted a report, under director B R Mani in August 2013.

“It was the most challenging and interesting task in our entire career. Another Mysurean, Ravishankar, an epigraphist now residing in Bengaluru, was also part of the teams deputed to provide evidence,” Prakash said.

Another Mysurean, the late K V Ramesh, an epigraphist and Sanskrit scholar, was an oral evidence in connection with Vishnu Hari inscriptions found at the excavation site.

Up to 1,210 BC

“Our team was given one month’s time for excavation and 15 days for reporting. But it was not easy. The excavation was done up to a depth of 13.5 metres and we found evidence from the present day to 1,210 BC, comprising 18 layers. By putting in the maximum number of work hours, we accomplished the work,” he said.

Prakash said, “The aim of the excavation was to confirm whether there was any hidden temple or structure which was demolished and a mosque was constructed.”

“There are many archaeological mounds like Mani-Parvatha, Sugriva Tila (mound) and Ram-Kot. The Ram Janmabhoomi mound is important because this is the place where Lord Ram is deemed to have been born and a temple was built

there.”

Prakash said, “Initially, ground penetrating survey (GPR) was conducted on the 2.77-acre culturally-rich mound to see if there is any anomaly. By scanning the surface, one can identify hard substances like stone slabs, pillars, floors or walls. Based on the reports, 90 trenches were dug and horizontal excavations were conducted.”

“There were some restrictions for excavating at the centre, where the sanctum sanctorum exists, in the makeshift temple. We took the help of epigraphists and experts from the Science Branch of ASI. There were parties from both sides, witnessing the progress. There were two high court judges, both representing two different religions. There was a CCTV monitoring system,” he said.

Prakash said, “If the temple Trust makes provision for a museum in the temple complex, all antiques recovered from the excavation can be displayed. Visitors can learn about the history, heritage and culture of Ayodhya.”