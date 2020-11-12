ASI, HC killed in road accident in KR Nagar taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 12 2020, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 22:43 ist
ASI Murthy. Credit: DH

An assistant sub-inspector of police and a head constable died on duty in a road accident near Siddanakoppal in KR Nagar taluk of the district on Thursday morning.

ASI Murthy (58) and head constable Shantakumar (45), attached to KR Nagar Police station, died as the police jeep in which they were travelling rammed a tree.

According to sources, they were on a patrol when the accident occurred. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a tree at 1.30 am. However, the accident came to light at 3.30 am, when a passerby noticed the vehicles and alerted the police.

According to the police, the two of them sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The post mortem was conducted at KR Nagar taluk hospital and the bodies were kept for public viewing at the police station.

