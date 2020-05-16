At least 1,200 migrant workers leave for UP from Mysuru

At least 1,200 migrant workers leave for Uttar Pradesh from Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 16 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative image.

As many as 1,200 migrant workers left for Uttar Pradesh from Mysuru on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The government had made transport arrangements for them. The workers, who took a train to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, were screened before they left the city.

KSRTC had arranged buses to drop them to the railway station. Nearly 50 busses ferried the workers from parts of the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
migrant workers
Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 