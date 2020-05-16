At least 1,200 migrant workers leave for Uttar Pradesh from Mysuru

As many as 1,200 migrant workers left for Uttar Pradesh from Mysuru on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The government had made transport arrangements for them. The workers, who took a train to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, were screened before they left the city.

KSRTC had arranged buses to drop them to the railway station. Nearly 50 busses ferried the workers from parts of the district.