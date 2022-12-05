ATI joint director writes to DC on 'missing items' from guesthouse

A peculiar case of 'missing items' from a government institution guest house, following the stay of an IAS official there, has come to light in Mysuru.

A joint director of Mysuru-based Administrative Training Institute (ATI) has written a letter to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Mysuru in this regard on November 30, based on the directions of the director general of ATI.

The letter, signed by joint director (administration) of ATI S Poovitha states that the earlier DC of Mysuru, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, had stayed in the guest house of the ATI from October 2 to November 14, 2020.

The letter states that 20 items of various types have been missing.

“The earlier DC shifted out of the ATI guest house on November 14, 2020. Since then, two telephone tables, two cloth hangers, two cane chairs, two telephone stools, two teapoys, one microwave oven, one reception telephone stool, one cot, one bed, two plastic stools, two yoga mats and two steel water jugs are missing. The items could have been transported during the shifting to her official residence,” the letter states.

The letter urges the DC to check if the 20 items were in the official residence of the DC.

The joint director has urged the DC to return the items, if they were found there. “If they are not found, please state in a reply to the letter," the letter states. The DC was not available for comments.