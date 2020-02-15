Automated driving test tracks in Mysuru to be functional from Feb 17

Mysuru division’s first, and long-pending, Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTT), laid by the Transport department, would become operational from February 17, Monday.

It has to be recalled that Deputy Chief Minister, also Transport Minister, Laxman Savadi inaugurated the ADTT on January 24. The ADTT is a part of the Transport department’s establishments on the Ring Road at Rajiv Nagar in the city.

The Transport department’s establishments comprise the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Mysuru East (KA 55), which was shifted from Triveni Circle on Rajkumar Road on April 1, 2019; the automated establishment to check vehicles for Fitness Certificate (FC); and the ADTT; all on over a total of eight acres of land. The RTO building was inaugurated by the then chief minister Siddaramaiah on June 3, 2017.

ADTT, a part of e-track project of the government, was conceptualised in 2015 and the land was handed over by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The tracks are designed in such a way that the manoeuvring skills of the aspirant for driving licence are tested. The tracks are designed in ‘8’ shape to test the skills of negotiating a hairpin bend.

At the gradients, which resemble a steep uphill and downhill road, the drivers would be asked to stop their vehicles at intervals and would be asked to proceed. This is to test their ability to steer the vehicle ahead in real-life situations.

Automated sensors and scanners are installed at each entry and exit point of the tracks and at vital points, besides a series of CCTV cameras, to monitor and to evaluate the skills of the aspirants for licence.

There are exclusive and separate tracks for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMV). For LMV, there are ‘8’s, three parking, a reverse ‘S’ and gradient test. The heavy vehicle (HV) track is for both transport and passenger vehicles.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Shafiuddin Khan said, "The tracks for two-wheelers and LMV will become operational from Monday. The HV track will become operational soon, once the software is fixed.”