B S Yediyurappa launches Savarkar Rath Yatra in Mysuru

The rath yatra has been launched in the hometown of Siddaramaiah, a vehement critic of Savarkar

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 13:25 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa launches the 'Savarkar Rath Yatra', organised by Savarkar Foundation, near Mysuru Palace, on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa launched the Savarkar Rath Yatra in Mysuru on Tuesday. Incidentally, the rath yatra, organised by Savarkar Foundation, has been launched in the hometown of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, a vehement critic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Yediyurappa launched the rath yatra on the premises of Sri Kote Anjaneyaswami Temple, near the North Gate, Balarama Gate, of Mysuru Palace. The rath yatra will tour Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts till August 30. It will tour parts of Mysuru city before leaving for Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

Also Read — Will chop hands if Savarkar's posters are removed, warns Pramod Muthalik

Rajath, a convenor of the foundation, said that the rath yatra is held to propagate the principles and values propounded by Veer Savarkar.

"The contributions of Veer Savarkar for our freedom movement are undermined by a section of politicians for political reasons. He fought selflessly against the British colonisers and also inspired a lot of other freedom fighters to fight against the British," he said.

