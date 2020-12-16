B Sharat likely to be Mysuru DC again

B Sharat likely to be Mysuru DC again

Sharat was transferred within a month of his posting on February 28, Rohini Sindhuri was appointed as DC

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 16 2020, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 10:29 ist
MG-20200924-WA0091.jpg Deputy Commissioner B Sharat addresses press at Zilla Panchayat auditorium, in Mysuru. Credit: Dh Photo

The government is likely re-post IAS Officer B Sharat as Mysuru's Deputy Commissioner.

Sharat was transferred within a month of his posting on February 28. He moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging his transfer before his tenure.

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri was posted at the DC of Mysuru

The CAT asked the Advocate General to have the state government pass order posting Sharat back to Mysuru as DC before December 22.

"By doing this, the government will still be able to retain its power to transfer officers. Otherwise, the CAT has said that it would pass an appropriate order on December 22," according to sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mysuru
B Sharat
Rohini Sindhuri

What's Brewing

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

Doll hospital in Brazil makes kids smile amid Covid-19

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

'Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar'

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

Virus trains: How lockdown spread Covid-19 across India

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Online games during the Covid-19 pandemic

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

DH Toon | Farmers' Protest: 'Govt ready to listen'

Everest height and needless ado

Everest height and needless ado

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

Dinosaur with 'hair', 'ribbons' has experts enthralled

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

From Chan to Ford, here are five ageing action heroes

Unemployment rampant among women

Unemployment rampant among women

 