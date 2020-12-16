B Sharat likely to be Mysuru DC again

The government is likely re-post IAS Officer B Sharat as Mysuru's Deputy Commissioner.
Sharat was transferred within a month of his posting on February 28. He moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging his transfer before his tenure.
IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri was posted at the DC of Mysuru
The CAT asked the Advocate General to have the state government pass order posting Sharat back to Mysuru as DC before December 22.
"By doing this, the government will still be able to retain its power to transfer officers. Otherwise, the CAT has said that it would pass an appropriate order on December 22," according to sources.
