Baby dies en route hospital, Karnataka couple blame ambulance delay, staff

A couple from Bundana Maala village of N Begur Primary Health Care limits in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district alleged that their child died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, due to a delay in the arrival of a 108 ambulance, lack of oxygen cylinder in it, and negligence of the ambulance staff.

According to the couple, the boy, weighing 2.3 kg, was born at HDKote government hospital on February 5. The baby was discharged on February 7 at 12.30 pm and the baby was taken to their home in Bundana Maala village. The baby was healthy then. However, the baby was not taking food properly and had vomited the breast milk at 5.15 pm on the same day.

When they called for a 108 ambulance, the couple was reportedly told that it would take some time to reach. So, the baby was immediately rushed to the Begur Primary Health Care Centre. But since the doctor was not there, they rushed to Beechanahalli where the 108 ambulance had reached. They reached St Mary's hospital of HD Kote taluk by 6.30 pm. By then, the doctors who examined the baby declared the baby was brought dead.

HD Kote taluk health officer Dr Ravikumar has visited the couple and taken all the details. He said that they are inquiring about the exact reason behind the baby's death.