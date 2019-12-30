Bahuroopi theatre fest likely in mid-Feb: Cariappa

Director designate of Rangayana - Mysuru Addanda Cariappa said that his task ahead is to tread the path laid out by Rangayana founder B V Karanth, leaving behind all ideological ‘isms’.

In an interview with Deccan Herald, here, on Monday, he said, “My journey is ‘Pantha bittu Patha datta’.” He is slated to take charge on Tuesday.

Introduced to theatre by director S R Ramesh during his college days, Cariappa and his wife Anitha have been successful in building and establishing Kodava theatre, since three decades. It has to be noted that just a couple of decades ago, theatre in Kodava language did not receive any encouragement. He has staged many plays in Kodava language in Kodagu district and also in other places. He has also produced and directed a few movies in Kodava language. Earlier, he was the chairman of the Kodava Sahithya Academy.

Cariappa said, “The Rangayana repertory is managed with public funds and thus, its outlook should be inclusive of all sections of the society. Already Rangayana repertory has reached the district headquarters in the state and also in others states. I wish to take it forward to reach the people in taluk headquarters.”

He said, “For Rangayana, I may not be important, but Rangayana is important for me. It is the brainchild of Karanth. It is my duty to realise his dreams on people’s theatre. Rangayana is not an utsav or festival. When it becomes celebration, the seriousness is lost. Theatre is not to impose what we know. It should become a bridge between hearts. It should highlight human values. There is a need to learn from company or professional theatre, in this aspect.”

Bahuroopi theatre fest

Speaking about the postponement of Bahuroopi, the annual national theatre festival of Rangayana, which was scheduled to be held in January, Cariappa said, “I need some time to understand Rangayana. I have been trying to understand it even before taking charge. I have already consulted some amateur theatre persons. I will also seek the guidance of seniors like S L Bhyrappa, Na Rathna, and former directors of Rangayana. A meeting will be held on Bahuroopi on Tuesday. Probably, Bahuroopi will be held in mid-February.”

He said, “English and other European language plays have been staged in Bahuroopi so far. Now, it is time to include regional languages of Karnataka like Kodava, Tulu, Konkani and Beary.”