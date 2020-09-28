Bandh in Mysuru; KSRTC services suspended

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
KSRTC bus services were suspended in Mysuru on Monday as a precautionery measure as hundreds of farmers came to the streets to protest amendments to the Land Reforms Act and APMC Act.

The farmers along with members of various organisations are staging protests as part of Karnataka bandh. The protesters raised slogans against the Union and the state government.

The protesters also blocked buses at the Sub-Urban bus stand. Farmers holding agriculture equipment and boulders on their head staged protest near the bus stand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda said, the farmers are to allowed for protest but no bandh is allowed. He also warned of action against forceful bandh.

Farmers claim that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are anti- farmers and favouring corporate sector.

