Bank employee tests COVID-19 positive in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS ,
  • Jun 19 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 15:57 ist

A bank employee tested positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru on Friday. A 32-year-woman Syndicate Bank employee tested positive.

Following the positive, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities have sealed down the bank branch for a day.

MCC health officer Dr. Jayanth told DH that the employee has no travel history but, her brother from Kolar, who tested positive, had visited her house a few days back.

The authorities have taken a total of four samples and the report of two samples is pending.

The house, as well as the bank, have been sealed, the officer said.

Karnataka
Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

