Beautified junctions to add to the charm of Mysuru

The Mysuru city is all set to get new landmarks, beautified junctions, including the one near Al-Badar Mosque in Rajiv Nagar.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is developing the junction of six roads, near Al-Badar Mosque, in a modern way, on the lines of the junctions in Dubai, at a cost of Rs 2.47 crore.

Former mayor Ayub Khan, present corporator of Ward 13, said that it was his dream project and the foundation laying ceremony was held in Rajiv Nagar Second Stage, recently.

“Mysuru already has iconic circles such as Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle. These are all wide, well-planned and aesthetically designed junctions by the Wadiyar Maharajas, who had foresight. Even in recent times, a few junctions have been developed in Saraswathipuram, Kuvempu Nagar, Vivekanada Nagar, Ramakrishna Nagar and Sharada Devi Nagar,” he pointed out.

“My idea was to develop the huge space available, 4,047 square metres, at Al-Badar Circle, in a modern and innovative way. After Independence, not many tourist attractions have been added in Mysuru. Most of them are the contributions of the Maharajas. We should create something that can attract both Mysureans and tourists, that also reflects our times. Thus, the design that is different from the junctions designed by the Maharajas. We roped in Haseeb ur Rahman of Bengaluru-based Teamwork Architects, for the design,” Ayub Khan said.

“The project could not be executed, even though the design was ready in 2019, due to various reasons, including lack of funds. Funds related to the Ward number 13, under 14th Finance, 15th Finance and State Finance Commission, were accumulated since 2017-18 for the project. The Corporators of the neighbouring Wards – Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig (Aftab) of Ward number 10 and former mayor Pushpalatha Jaganath of Ward number 11 -- also have extended their support,” he said.

“A 25-ft-tall decorative kettle will adorn the centre, on a pedestal, surrounded by a pool and fountains. Ornamental plants and trees will be planted. Parking space is provided for bicycles, to encourage eco-friendly transport. Seating arrangements will be provided for the citizens to relax and enjoy the beauty of the junction. The park, abutting the junction, already is an attraction with replicas of various animals,” Ayub Khan said.

“It is not just a junction or a circle, it will give a boost to business and commerce. It will indirectly improve the lifestyle of the people in the neighbourhood. While over 90% of the roads and footpaths in my ward limits are in good condition, works are underway on the remaining roads. Efforts are on to make it into a model ward. Works will start on another similar circle in a couple of months,” he added.

MCC Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy said the works on the Al-Badar Junction will be completed in six months. He said another seven or eight circles may get a facelift soon.

“In a fortnight’s time, works will start on four of them, including the circle on KRS Road near Jayadeva Hospital, near the church in Kyathamaranahalli,” he said.