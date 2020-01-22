Belavadi JD(S) workers seek expulsion of GT Devegowda

JD(S) workers of Belavadi village on Wednesday sought the expulsion of their MLA, G T Devegowda, from the party after he failed to turn up at an event where he was scheduled to launch various works. The workers also shouted slogans against him.

The villagers comprising mostly JD(S) workers and supporters, said Devegowda, who is also a former minister, was supposed to launch various projects in Belavadi in his constituency Chamundeshwari on Wednesday morning. “Grama Panchayat president, members and leaders of the village were waiting for him at the venue. Instead of coming to the main road where we were waiting, he took a 'kutcha' road to a confidant's house in the village and was having breakfast there. After we came to know about this, we approached him. He assured us that he would join us but did not turn up. He went without attending the event. He did not meet us,” said villagers.

The villagers complained that Devegowda is avoiding JD(S) workers. “He worked for the BJP in the Lok Sabha election and for the Congress in the Hunsur bypolls to the Assembly. He is a liability to the JD(S). He is working against the interest of the party. We will meet the party leaders and demand the expulsion of Devegowda,” they said.

