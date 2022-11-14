Bhyrappa releases book on Tipu amid tight security

Bhyrappa releases book on Tipu amid tight security

Bhyrappa said that it is evident from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 14 2022, 00:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 05:26 ist
Writer S L Bhyrappa. Credit: DH Photo

Writer S L Bhyrappa released the book Tipu Nija Kanasugalu, authored by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariyappa, at Vanaranga on the Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Sunday.

The book release programme was held amid tight police security as a section of the people has been opposing the book.

Each person was allowed to enter the venue only after a thorough security check.

Bhyrappa said that it is evident from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada.

“Several Persian and Parsi terms still exist in the revenue department. Attempts to change names of villages are also proof to that,” he said. 

Former chairman of textbook revision committee Rohith Chakrathirtha, MP Pratap Simha and social activist Vadiraj were present.

The book is published by Ayodhya Publications and it has a prelude by
Bhyrappa and back page content by Chakravarthy Sulibele.

S L Bhyrappa
Tipu Sultan
Karnataka News
Mysuru

