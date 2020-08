The Karnataka government has nominated BJP leader H V Rajeeva, also the District Co-operative Union President, as Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman for next three-year.

Rajeeva has served in various capacities and also a senior BJP leader. He has been active in politics since 1994. He has also served as general secretary of the Mysuru BJP.

In October 2014, Rajeev had set up a Rajeev Sneha Balaga and supported PM Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign.