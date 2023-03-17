BJP MLC stages protest against expressway toll

BJP MLC stages protest against expressway toll

Over 100 people from various organisations, including those from Raitha Sangha and Dalit organisations, participated in the protest

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 05:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath staged a protest against the toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway, near Manipal Hospital Junction on the Ring Road here on Friday.

He said that the toll should be fixed after the works on the service road on the entire stretch of the 118-km expressway were completed, and after consultation with experts. 

“When the RTO collects lifetime road tax and other taxes, what is the necessity for a toll? They should have fixed just Re one per km. As per the rule, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) can collect the toll only after 75 per cent of the work is completed. But here, only 50% of the work is completed,” he said.

Over 100 people from various organisations, including those from Raitha Sangha and Dalit organisations, participated in the protest.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
A H Vishwanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 