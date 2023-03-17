BJP MLC stages protest against expressway toll

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath staged a protest against the toll collection on Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway, near Manipal Hospital Junction on the Ring Road here on Friday.

He said that the toll should be fixed after the works on the service road on the entire stretch of the 118-km expressway were completed, and after consultation with experts.

“When the RTO collects lifetime road tax and other taxes, what is the necessity for a toll? They should have fixed just Re one per km. As per the rule, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) can collect the toll only after 75 per cent of the work is completed. But here, only 50% of the work is completed,” he said.

Over 100 people from various organisations, including those from Raitha Sangha and Dalit organisations, participated in the protest.