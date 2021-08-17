BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje to climb steps of Chamundi Hill during Navaratri

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said she would climb the steps of Chamundi Hill for a 'darshan' of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi during Navaratri in October.

She is in the city as part of her 'Janashirvada Yatre'. She toured Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts and reached Mysuru, on Monday. She will leave for Chikkamagaluru, via Hassan, on Tuesday.

'Janashirvada Yatre' is held by Union ministers on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister could not introduce the new ministers in the Parliament due to disruptions by the Opposition parties during the Monsoon Session held from July 19 to August 13. Modi had directed his ministers to tour at least three Lok Sabha constituencies before reaching their respective constituency to introduce themselves to the people directly.

Four Union ministers — A Narayanaswamy, Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrashekar and Bhagavanth Khuba — are holding events in a total of 24 Lok Sabha and 72 Legislative Assembly segments.

Since Shobha was Mysuru District in-charge Minister in 2008-09, she is closely connected with the city and its people. She has been climbing the steps of the Chamundi Hill since 2009 during the 'Ashada' month. “I used to climb the steps of the Chamundi Hill during one of the 'Ashada' Fridays, every year. This year, as all Union Ministers were mandated to stay in Delhi for the Session and the 75th Independence Day celebrations, I could not make it. I will climb the steps during 'Navaratri', which starts on October 7, this year,” she said.

The Hindu month of 'Ashada' started on July 9 (new moon day, 'Ammavasye') this year and ended on August 8. Besides 'Ashada' Friday puja, Shobha has been associated with Dasara celebrations in Mysuru since 2009 and hosts a breakfast for the caretakers of elephants, every year. She also presents gifts to them.

“When I was deputed as Mysuru District in-charge Minister, many people ridiculed me, as I was new to the region. They said that I have no knowledge of conducting the Dasara celebrations. But Sri Chamundeshwari Devi gave me all the strength to discharge my duties properly,” she recalled.