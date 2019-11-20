BJP regime similar to Hitler rule, says Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday came down heavily on Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy for allegedly insulting Kuruba community and said the BJP is a fascist party. The BJP regime is similar to Hitler rule, he commented.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, no BJP leaders have good culture.

With regards to disqualified MLAs, he said, the intention of the Congress and JD(S) is to defeat all the rebel MLAs. They are responsible for the collapse of the previous coalition government. Though the intention of both the party is same, their ways are different, he said.

Siddaramaiah said that Sriramulu is a "very very popular leader in the state." Siddaramaiah was reacting for Sriramulu's challenge to him to contest and win against him in any of the constituencies in the state.