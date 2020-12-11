BJP workers demand implementation of anti-cow slaughter Act

Demanding total implementation of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, BJP workers, along with members of Go Hatya Virodhi Horata Samiti, took out a march up to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, in Mandya, on Thursday.

As the State government passed the Bill during the Assembly Session on Tuesday, they demanded that the law be enforced in a comprehensive manner, across the district.

Hundreds of workers, swaying party flags, launched the march, by performing puja to cows, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh.

Several bullock carts too participated in the rally and traffic was affected on the highway for a while.

The demonstrators alleged that the Police department has failed to take strict action against those involved in illegal animal trafficking. The animals are being transported to Kerala from Hassan, via Kunigal-Maddur-Malavalli route. Police should take legal action against them, they stressed.

They pointed out that instead of taking action against those involved in illegal animal transportation, the police have been filing cases against the informers. The government has even provided compensation to the traffickers, who were killed in an attack on Police. The police and other officials should provide protection to those fighting to save cattle, they demanded.