BJP's B Roopa new deputy Mayor of Mysuru

Though the BJP and JD(S) had entered into an alliance for the mayoral polls, JD(S) had to suffer a setback as BJP’s B Roopa won the deputy mayor’s post for the Mysuru City Corporation (Council), in the elections held on Tuesday.

With this, the BJP has been successful in bagging both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor’s post, as JD(S) candidate Reshma Banu’s nomination was rejected.

BJP’s Shivakumar won the post of Mayor in the election.