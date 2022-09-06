BJP's Shivakumar new Mayor of Mysuru

While Syed Hazratullah of Congress secured 28 votes, Shivakumar secured 47 votes

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 14:24 ist
Shivakumar. Credit: Special arrangement

BJP's Shivakumar won the mayoral election for the Mysuru City Corporation (Council) on Tuesday.

With this, BJP has retained the seat for the second time and Shivakumar will be the 60th Mayor. In a sudden development on Tuesday morning, the JD(S) decided to extend support to the BJP.

Both national parties, BJP and Congress, had decided to contest independently to the mayoral polls.

However, JD(S) mayoral candidate K V Sridhar withdrew the nominations and it became a straight contest between the BJP and Congress.

While Syed Hazratullah of Congress secured 28 votes, Shivakumar secured 47 votes and won the polls.

