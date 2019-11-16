BSY has no right to continue as CM, says Siddaramaiah

CLP leader Siddaramaiah lambasted BJP leader and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he said, the chief minister has violated model code of conduct by stating that all the disqualified MLAs will be made as ministers after bypolls.

"Being a chief minister, Yediyurappa has violated model code of conduct and he has no moral right to continue as the CM," Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP is involved in election malpractice and sarees seized by the police in Mysuru, is an example for it, Siddaramaiah said.

Claiming that the BJP government has to face trouble after bypolls for 15 assembly segments as the saffron party will not win eight seats.

Taking a dig at the disqualified MLAs, he said, they have not sacrificed anything for the welfare of the state. They resigned as MLAs due to their selfishness, he added.