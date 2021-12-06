Bus conductor plays good samaritan

Bus conductor plays good samaritan

When the police alerted the bus crew, the bus conductor found the valuables and returned it to Uma Maheshwari

Nanjangud
Nanjangud, DHNS, Mysuru district,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 01:36 ist
Eraiah is the conductor who found the bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh. Credit: DH Photo

A KSRTC bus conductor turned a good samaritan by returning valuables worth lakhs of rupees to the passenger.

Eraiah is the conductor who found the bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh. The bag belonged to Uma Maheshwari, who travelled from Davangere to Nanjangud to attend a house warming ceremony. She missed the luggage and left it in the bus while alighting.

She lodged a complaint with the police. When the police alerted the bus crew, Eraiah found the valuables and returned it to Uma Maheshwari.

DySP Gavindaraju felicitated Eraiah.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru district
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Indian-origin CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

Give change or face jail? NWKRTC board sparks confusion

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

New chewing gum could cut Covid transmission

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

 