Bus conductor plays good samaritan

A KSRTC bus conductor turned a good samaritan by returning valuables worth lakhs of rupees to the passenger.

Eraiah is the conductor who found the bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh. The bag belonged to Uma Maheshwari, who travelled from Davangere to Nanjangud to attend a house warming ceremony. She missed the luggage and left it in the bus while alighting.

She lodged a complaint with the police. When the police alerted the bus crew, Eraiah found the valuables and returned it to Uma Maheshwari.

DySP Gavindaraju felicitated Eraiah.

