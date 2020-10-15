C T Ravi visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru

C T Ravi visits Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2020, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 11:45 ist
BJP general secretary C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Thursday visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills and took blessings from Suttur mutt seer Shivaratrideshi Kendra Swami in Mysuru.

Ravi visited the city for the first time after his appointment as the party's general secretary.

Ravi will attend the BJP state-level executive committee meeting organised at a private hotel in the city.

BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Mahila Morcha president Geeta Vivekananda and others are expected to participate in the meeting.

