CA ends life on Chamundi Hill

A chartered accountant, who was also serving as a driver for seer Ganapathi Sachidananda Swami of the city-based Avadootha Datta Peetha, has allegedly committed suicide near Chamundi Hill on Tuesday.

Muralidhar, (52), a CA with a reputed company, and also a confidant of the seer, resided in a quarters on the Ashrama premises. His wife is also a CA and is a top official in a reputed company based in Mysuru. His son, also a CA, is working in Singapore.

Ashrama sources said, besides driving the seer around, Muralidhar used to maintain all the vehicles of the Peetha. It is learnt that he had a quarrel with his wife and left the house on Monday morning.

His body was found hanging from a tree near the Ring Road at Uttanahall, on the outskirts of the city.

