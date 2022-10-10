Case filed against circus company in Mysuru

Mysuru Police have lodged a complaint against the proprietor of Great Bombay Circus, for cutting the birds' wings, to prevent them from flying away during their performance, at Ittigegudu, in Mysuru.

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India filed the complaint against Great Bombay Circus at Nazarbad Police Station, Mysuru on October 9.

PETA India investigator has observed that the circus was using dogs and birds, to perform acts which were not registered with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). Disturbing acts like, the dogs made to walk sideways, on their front legs, on the edge of the ring, while the birds were made to pull a miniature cart, as another bird balances on it, were staged. The AWBI is the prescribed authority, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which regulates the use of animals for performance in India.

An FIR was filed at Nazarbad Police Station, Mysuru, for a cognisable offence under Section 429 of IPC, for injuring the birds, violation of sections 3 and 11(1)(a), for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals, 11(1) (l), for mutilation of birds, and Sections 26 and 38, for performing unregistered acts or tricks of the PCA Act, 1960. MP Maneka Gandhi has also extended her support to get the FIR registered.