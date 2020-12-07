Centre favouring capitalists, charges Devanur Mahadeva

Writer Devanur Mahadeva slammed the Union government and alleged that it is favouring only the capitalists in the country.

The writer was addressing the gathering, after releasing pamphlets on the awareness drive against BJP and RSS at a programme organised by the Dalit Sangharsha Okkoota, as part of B R Ambedkar death anniversary, here, on Sunday.

“Though thousands of farmers are protesting in Delhi, the government has not bothered to convince them. It has turned a blind eye towards them and has no humanity,” he criticised.

The Centre has not accepted Ambedkar’s Constitution and has created its own Constitution. The government introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) after realizing that it is not possible to abolish the Indian Constitution, he said.

The BJP has made the states to beg for funds with the Union government in the name of Goods and Service Tax (GST). “We need to review whether the states have their existence and should be alert,” he said.