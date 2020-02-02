Chamundi Hill to get gold chariot

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, on Sunday directed Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar to submit a fresh proposal for Rs 7.60 crore, to build a gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari, presiding deity of Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru.

“I will hold discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa if you submit a proposal and a detailed report. Please take necessary steps in this regard,” he told the DC.