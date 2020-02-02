Chamundi Hill to get gold chariot

Chamundi Hill to get gold chariot

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 02 2020, 22:05pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 22:05pm ist
Chamundi Hill.(Credit: DH Photo)

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, on Sunday directed Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar to submit a fresh proposal for Rs 7.60 crore, to build a gold chariot for Goddess Chamundeshwari, presiding deity of Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru.

“I will hold discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa if you submit a proposal and a detailed report. Please take necessary steps in this regard,” he told the DC.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
temple
golden chariot
chamundi hill
Comments (+)
 