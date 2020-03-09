Child Development Project Officer booked for abetting suicide in Mysuru

Officer booked for abetting suicide in Mysuru

A woman, who attempted to kill self, died in a hospital where she was undergoing treatment on Monday.

Nagaveni was allegedly harassed by her husband and had attempted to kill self three days back. 

According to the family members of Nagveni, her husband Venkatappa, also Assistant Child Development Project Officer at T Narasipur, used to torture her. Following the harassment, Nagaveni had made an attempt to kill self at her home at Jayapura Hobli in the taluk. Later she was shifted to a hospital.

Police registered a case against Venkatappa, who is absconding.

