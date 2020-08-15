Child marriage: Officials rescue girl at Didagi village

The officials rescued a girl from child marriage at Didagi village here on Friday.

A wedding was arranged between a girl, belonging to a nomadic tribe, aged 14 years and nine months and a 25-year-old man. Learning about the incident, the officials visited the house of the minor girl, at 6 am on Friday, and educated the parents that it was illegal.

The girl was rescued and placed at Balamandira for girls in Hassan, said Child Protection Officer of Channarayapatna taluk Vijay Kumar.

District helpline coordinator Hemanth and Child Development department officer Mamatha were present.