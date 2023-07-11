CID initiates probe into KSRTC driver's suicide attempt in Nagamangala

A CID team led by IG Praveen Madhukar Pawar visited Nagamangala on Monday night and initiated a probe into the suicide attempt of the KSRTC driver Jagadish.

This comes after the government a ordered CID probe into the case where the driver allegedly attempted suicide over his transfer without a specifid reason.

Jagadish, who was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru is recovering, according to hospital sources.

Meanwhile, 'video politics' between the Congress and JD(S) leaders has been witnessed on social media platforms, levelling allegations against each other.

A video clip was circulated showing former Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda stopping the ambulance, while it was shifting Jagadish to Mysuru hospital on the night of July 6. The video alleged that the JD(S) leader's action delayed treatment of Jagadish.

However, JD(S) has circulated another video showing Suresh Gowda stopping the vehicle and inquiring about the health condition of Jagadish and where he was being taken.

There was a huge uproar over the suicide attempt of a KSRTC driver of Nagamangala depot, who had written a 'death note' accusing Mandya district incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy for the transfer.

This was followed by the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanding removal of N Chaluvarayaswamy.