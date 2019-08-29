CM assures KRS devpt, revival of Mandya sugar factories

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Thursday, said, “Managing the flood situation was a major challenge being faced by the state government. A team of experts from the Centre have already conducted a survey of the flood-affected districts and the state will get all necessary assistance.”

After offering ‘Bagina’ to River Cauvery, at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, of Mandya district, on Thursday, he said, “While a few districts in the state have suffered floods, some districts are facing drought. The Union government will extend financial assistance to tackle the flood situation. But it is difficult to manage drought. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has said this.”

“A month ago, the water level in dams was depleting fast and there was fear of drinking water crisis. But, all dams are filled to the brim in just a week due to heavy rains in the catchment areas. The quota of water to be released to Tamil Nadu from KRS dam in August has already been released. There will be no water shortage for the farmers of the region. Currently, a total of 114 tmcft of water is available in KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi dams,” the CM said.

KRS development

Speaking on the development of KRS dam, Yediyurappa said, the Government would extend all support to convert the dam into an international tourist spot.

“The Finance portfolio is with me and I will take the responsibility in this regard. I have already directed the Deputy Commissioner to give a list of development works needed,” he said.

The Chief Minister used the opportunity to criticise the previous government, in the presence of JD(S) leaders on the dais. Pointing at the financial support provided to Mysore Sugar (MySugar) and Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK), during his previous tenure, Yediyurappa said, the factories have been shut down and not revived even after many years. It was the fault of the previous government, he opined.

Sugar factories

Yediyurappa assured financial help to resume MySugar and PSSK factories. A meeting would be held in the next 15 to 20 days, and a decision would be taken he said adding, in case if it is not possible to begin crushing, measures would be taken to ensure crushing next year, he assured.

“I have already directed the Deputy Commissioner to transport the sugarcane of MySugar and PSSK factory limits to the factories in neighbouring districts. I will collect details on the expenditure for resuming both the factories. Later, the funds would be allocated and the factories will be revived,” he said.

“Mandya MP A Sumalatha has discussed the issue of sugarcane growers with me. She has brought the issue to the notice of the Union government. It is the government’s responsibility to revive them,” he said.

After offering ‘Bagina’, the Chief Minister performed puja to the statue of Goddess Cauvery.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, MP A Sumalatha, MLAs Ravindra Srikantaiah, D C Thammanna, C S Puttaraju, M Srinivas, K Annadani, MLC K T Srikantaswamy and ZP president Nagarathna Swamy were present.

KR Pet MLA K C Narayanagowda, who has resigned, drew attention by garlanding CM Yediyurappa.