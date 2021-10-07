CM Bommai receives President Kovind in Mysuru

CM Bommai receives President Kovind in Mysuru

The President will visit Biligiri Rangana Betta temple in Yalandur taluk

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 07 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 14:22 ist
Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister S T Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present at the airport. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Mysuru, on Thursday. 

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister S T Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present at the airport.

The President will visit Biligiri Rangana Betta temple in Yalandur taluk.

He will also inaugurate the super speciality hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in the afternoon. 

