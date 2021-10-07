CM Bommai receives President Kovind in Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Mysuru, on Thursday.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister S T Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and others were present at the airport.

The President will visit Biligiri Rangana Betta temple in Yalandur taluk.

Governor of Karnataka Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj S Bommai receiving President Kovind on his arrival at Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/KBYUnTW5rf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 6, 2021

He will also inaugurate the super speciality hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in the afternoon.

