CM Bommai to launch development projects in Nanjangud

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in Mysuru on Monday to launch various development works including Nugu and Hediyala Lift Irrigation project, at a programme in Nanjangud.

He will lay the foundation for accommodation facilities for devotees visiting Sri Kanteshwara temple in Nanjangud.

Besides, the CM will inaugurate the Platinum Jubilee (Amrit Mahotsav) celebrations of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), which is completing 75 years, at a programme to be held at Kalamandira, at 3 pm.

Speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru, Bommai said that he will visit New Delhi on November 29 to discuss various issues with senior lawyers and leaders in connection with the Supreme Court case to be heard on November 30, over sharing of border and water with the neighbouring states.

To a query on people living in villages on Maharashtra border wanted to be included to Karnataka, he said the Supreme Court will take the decision.

When asked about websites that provide fake Voter ID and Aadhar cards in Bengaluru, the CM said it has come to his notice. A probe is being conducted over voter revision and this will also be probed.

When brought to his notice seeking funds for the 135 heritage buildings in Mysuru that needs attention, the CM said he would collect the details and take necessary steps.

The Traffic police have also made changes diverting the traffic route of the vehicles plying via Nanjangud route, in the wake of Chief Minister's visit, for smooth movement. Accordingly, the vehicles plying towards Mysuru from Chamarajanagar has been diverted via Goluru cross, T Narasipur-Hosakote road from 8 am to 2 pm.

The vehicles towards Chamarajanagar from Mysuru have to pass through T Narasipur-Mugur-Santhemarahalli.

The CM proceeded to Nanjangud via road and will be launching various development works.