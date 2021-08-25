College student allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru

The student's male friend was attacked with a boulder before she was allegedly gang-raped

A college student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru, late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday. The survivor and her male friend are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, the survivor was allegedly gang-raped by a gang of four to five persons, near Thippayana Lake, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, after her male friend was assaulted. The incident took place at 7 pm.

The girl was returning home along with her friend when the gang waylaid them. A police officer said, the gang assaulted the friend with a boulder and sexually assaulted the girl. All the miscreants were allegedly in an inebriated condition when they allegedly committed the crime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr Pradeep Gunti, ACP Shashidhar visited the crime scene.

