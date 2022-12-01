College student killed in leopard attack in Mysuru

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday evening.
Meghana, a final-year BCom student of the government college in T Narsipur is the deceased.
According to sources leopard attached Meghana in the backyard of her house. The severely injured Meghana was shifted to the government hospital in T Narasipur, but she could not be saved.
Ramesh, a resident of the village, said the leopard was sighted thrice in the last few days. A cage was kept to trap it, but it remains elusive.
Villagers staged a flash protest near T Narasipur government hospital, on Thursday night and shouted slogans against the authorities for not rescuing the leopard.
T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar visited the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. The villagers demanded Mysuru DC to visit the spot.
