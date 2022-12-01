College student killed in leopard attack in Mysuru

College student killed in leopard attack in Mysuru

Villagers staged a flash protest near T Narasipur government hospital, on Thursday night and shouted slogans against the authorities for not rescuing the leopard

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 01 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack at S Kebbehundi village in T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday evening.

Meghana, a final-year BCom student of the government college in T Narsipur is the deceased.

According to sources leopard attached Meghana in the backyard of her house. The severely injured Meghana was shifted to the government hospital in T Narasipur, but she could not be saved.

Ramesh, a resident of the village, said the leopard was sighted thrice in the last few days. A cage was kept to trap it, but it remains elusive. 

Villagers staged a flash protest near T Narasipur government hospital, on Thursday night and shouted slogans against the authorities for not rescuing the leopard.

T Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar visited the spot and tried to pacify the villagers. The villagers demanded Mysuru DC to visit the spot. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
leopard

What's Brewing

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 