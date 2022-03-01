Colours of Tibetan culture unravel at Gutor festival

Colours of Tibetan culture unravel at Gutor festival in Bylakuppe

Artists performed the Monastic Cham dance on the occasion

DHNS, Bylakuppe (Mysuru district),
  Mar 01 2022
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 23:44 ist
Tibetans present cultural programmes as part of Gutor festival at the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe, Mysuru district on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

The Gutor festival was celebrated in a simple manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe, Periyapatna taluk on Tuesday.

Buddhist monks conducted special prayers and inaugurated the festival at Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

The monks wore tiger masks. Artists performed the Monastic Cham dance on the occasion.

A special ritual, setting afire different articles, to symbolically destroy negative powers was conducted in the evening.

Lok Sabha member from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the programme. More than 200 Buddhist monks from Ladakh are getting education at the Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

The Ladakh MP and Tibetan Parliament members are taking part in the Tibetan Losar festival, scheduled to be held from Wednesday at the Tibetan settlement in Bylakuppe. 

