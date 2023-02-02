Cong postpones screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi in Mysuru

Cong postpones Modi's documentary screening in Mysuru

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:11 ist
Credit: Getty Images

In the wake of several petitions, pending before the Supreme Court, related to the screening of two episodes of the documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mysuru City Police did not permit the Congress to screen them in Mysuru. 

They had planned to screen 'India: The Modi Question' near the Congress office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station, in Mysuru on Thursday. 

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said, "We were ready with the copies of two episodes of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' to be screened them. But, since the police did not permit it, as the hearing of several petitions (pro and against), related to the screening of the documentary are pending before the SC, we have postponed our plan to screen the documentary. We will screen it shortly."

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mysuru
BBC Documentary Row
Congress

