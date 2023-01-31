Cong to screen BBC documentary on Modi at its Mysuru office

Cong to screen BBC film on Modi at its Mysuru office

Lakshmana objected to the opposition and ban of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by the BJP

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 19:49 ist
No time has been disclosed for the screening, but Congress workers are expected to attend it on Thursday. Credit: IANS Photo

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said that the Congress will screen the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, related to the Gujarat riots by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) near the Congress office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station in Mysuru on Thursday.

Lakshmana objected to the opposition and ban of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by the BJP. He defended that the BBC is a credible news organisation. "We would screen it at any cost and let's see who will stop it," he said.  No time has been disclosed for the screening, but Congress workers are expected to attend it on Thursday.

BBC Documentary Row
kpcc
Congress
Karnataka

