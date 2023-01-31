Cong to screen BBC documentary on Modi at its Mysuru office

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said that the Congress will screen the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, related to the Gujarat riots by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) near the Congress office on Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai Road (JLB) near the city railway station in Mysuru on Thursday.
Lakshmana objected to the opposition and ban of the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by the BJP. He defended that the BBC is a credible news organisation. "We would screen it at any cost and let's see who will stop it," he said. No time has been disclosed for the screening, but Congress workers are expected to attend it on Thursday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747
Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit
In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral
Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut
You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth
DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...
Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again