Constituency-wise meeting to assess damages, says S T Somashekar

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that he will conduct constituency-wise meetings to assess the damages of property and crops due to rains and floods in the district.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a discussion with people’s representatives and officials about the damages at the Zilla Panchayat. The minister said respective MLAs and tahsildars have provided the information about the damages due to floods and rain. “I will visit all taluks in the coming weeks to assess the loss,” he said. The loss due to natural calamity is yet to be ascertained and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed to submit a detailed report. The survey will be conducted soon after the rain subsides, he said.

A few MLAs complained that funds announced for last year’s flood damages are yet to be released. The minister assured of taking measures to release funds. MLC A H Vishwanath said the district is facing floods continuously since three years and there is a need for a permanent solution. He asked the officials about the measures taken for a permanent solution.Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said though the district administration is ready to provide land to relocate people from flood-affected areas, they are not ready to move. Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan said the problems of flood are intense on the banks of River Kapila and construction of a floodwall at vantage places will be permanent solution.

MLAs G T Devegowda, H P Manjunath, Ashvin Kumar, MLC R Dharmasena, ZP chief B C Parimala Shyam, SP C B Ryshyanth and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde were present.