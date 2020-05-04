Long queues seen in front of liquor outlets in Mysuru

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: As liquor shops open after 40 days, long queues seen in front of outlets in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • updated: May 04 2020, 11:26 ist
Queue outside a liquor outlet in Mysuru. (Credit: DH Photo)

As liquor shops are opened after a gap of nearly one and a half months, the sales are on full swing. Thousands of people across the district were seen waiting in queues in front of the shops from early hours on Monday morning in Mysuru.

The authorities have allowed the sale from 9 am to 7 pm. In Mysuru city, the people maintained social distance and were also wearing masks. However, in some parts of rural Mysuru, people were seen standing close to each other without wearing a mask.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth has warned of legal action against the shop owner if the people failed to abide with the guidelines.
 

