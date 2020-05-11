Lockdown: People, vehicle movement increase in Mysuru

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: People, vehicle movement increase in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 11 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 16:27 ist
Representative image.

As lockdown 3.0 enters the final week, the movement of people and the vehicles in the Mysuru district have increased. 

A large number of people started moving from one place to another in the city and in rural Mysuru. Similarly, the inter-district movement also increased.

While several people are moving out of Mysuru, a large number of people are coming in.

Following the lockdown 3.0, the City Police Commissioner Chandragupta had warned the people of registering case for moving unnecessarily. The Police allowed the movement of the vehicles till 12 noon.

Mysuru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

