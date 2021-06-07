Covid-19 lockdown in Mysuru slightly eased; essentials available three days a week

The Mysuru district administration slightly relaxed the tough lockdown allowing the public to procure essential supplies three days a week.

The lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Shops selling essentials are allowed to remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 6 am to 10 am, until June 14, according to the order.

All services except medical services, milk parlours, shops selling vegetables and fruits and fair price shops will remain shut on other days.

Previously the district administration had these shops to remain open only two days a week.

The police have been directed to take action against people violating the rules.

The lockdown rules were slightly eased as cases of Covid-19 have seen a decline recently.