Covid-19 positivity rate spikes in Mysuru district

There is a spike in the Covid positivity rate in Mysuru district and it is second after Bengaluru. But the situation is not alarming, said Mysuru District Health Officer Dr K H Prasad.

"There were four to five cases reported in a week in January and February. But in the past week, there have been 32 cases. There is no break out, the cases are only sporadic. Only two patients, who are senior citizens and with co-morbid conditions are admitted," he informed.

Dr Prasad said, "The situation is under control. People need not panic. All the necessary precautions are taken. We are doing 400 to 700 tests per day. People, especially children, senior citizens, and those with co-morbid conditions should take all precautions."

Covid positivity rate in the State is 5.21 per cent now. It was 3.16 per cent last week.